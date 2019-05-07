2019 tourism ambassador award-winner named

One is known in local culinary circles. The other is tasked with running the performing arts center in Bradenton.

Liza Kubik and Janene Amick were singled out May 3 for improving tourism in Manatee County, earning awards from the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau during an afternoon cruise aboard the two-deck paddlewheeler Anna Maria Princess out of Bradenton Beach.

Kubik, active in culinary and special events throughout the area, received the 2019 Tourism Ambassador Award. The honor is given by the BACVB to a person who best represents the area as a destination.

Kubik serves on the board for the Sarasota-Manatee Originals, a group of 50-plus locally owned restaurants.

She previously served as marketing director for the Seafood Shack Marina Bar and Grill in Cortez and also served on the Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

Kubik was instrumental in creating the Cortez Passport campaign for the businesses in the village.

“It took Liza to bring it to life,” Dan Alderson said of Kubik, at the passport launch event in 2018.

Karen Riley-Love, the 2018 recipient, presented Kubik with the award.

Amick was presented the Ed Hunzeker Hospitality Leadership Award. She is the chief executive officer of the Manatee Performing Arts Center. Hunzeker, who recently retired from his position as Manatee County administrator, made the presentation.

The afternoon boat excursion was part of National Tourism Week. Elliott Falcione, executive director of the BACVB, told the group of county dignitaries, tourism council members, hoteliers, local restaurant owners and others aboard, that tourism has an annual economic impact of more than $1.29 billion in Manatee County.