Bradenton man sentenced to DUI probation

A Bradenton man pleaded no contest to driving under the influence in Holmes Beach and a 12th Circuit judge found him guilty.

Joshua Peurifoy, 34, was sentenced April 11 by Judge Doug Henderson.

Holmes Beach police stopped Peurifoy driving erratically on East Bay Drive in December 2018. He was polite at first and then failed to cooperate with police. He told police he’d been drinking at D.Coy Ducks Tavern.

The judge sentenced Peurifoy to 12 months probation, including DUI school and a victim-impact panel, as well as 50 hours of public service.

Henderson modified the April order May 20, allowing Peurifoy to buy out the public service work for $500.

Peurifoy was assessed $1,811 in costs and fines, according to the court online records.