Eyes on the road

The Florida Department of Transportation and Manatee County posted the following notices for the week of June 17:

Longboat Pass Bridge: Major repairs on the Longboat Pass Bridge on Gulf Drive between Bradenton Beach and Longboat Key take place through the summer. Overnight work will require decreasing lane sizes, flagging operations and occasional lane closures.

Gulf Drive in Bradenton Beach: As part of final restoration activities for the Anna Maria Island pipe replacement project, parking lots at the Imperial House and Bayview Terrace condominiums in Bradenton Beach are being sealed. The work may impact traffic on Gulf Drive.

Gulf Drive and Cortez Road in Bradenton Beach: Manatee County is sodding and improving a sidewalk in the northeastern right of way at the intersection.

2300 block of Avenue C in Bradenton Beach: Manatee County is overseeing pavement work.

28th Street North from Avenue E to Gulf Drive in Holmes Beach: Manatee County is replacing a sidewalk along the north side of the street.

For the latest road watch information, go online to fl511.com and swflroads.com or dial 511.