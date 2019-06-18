Streetlife – 06-19-2019

Anna Maria

June 7, 300 block of Magnolia Avenue, grand theft over $100,000. A woman reported the theft of gold coins valued at more than $100,000 from her residence. She said she noticed the coins missing April 22, but was gathering documents before filing a report.

Anna Maria is policed by MCSO.

Bradenton Beach

June 7, 600 block of Gulf Drive North, property damage. A man reported a passenger window in his vehicle broken. Nothing was reported missing.

June 7, 1700 Gulf Drive S., Coquina Beach, Baker Act. A man overdosed at the park and told law enforcement he wanted to harm himself. He was taken for treatment under the Baker Act.

June 8, 121 Bridge St., Blue Marlin, domestic battery. A woman said she was listening to music with friends when her ex-husband approached, grabbed her wrist and whispered expletives. She said her wrist hurt for 30 minutes after she was grabbed. She was issued a domestic violence packet.

June 9, 100 block of Ninth Street North, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. A man threatened a bus driver who refused him service. The man ran away from the scene but was later found yelling outside a bar, where he exposed his buttocks to patrons. He failed to follow directions from officers and had to be restrained. He was transported to Manatee County jail.

Bradenton Beach is policed by BBPD.

Cortez

No reports.

Cortez is policed by MCSO.

Holmes Beach

June 6, 100 block of 42nd Street, larceny. A man reported two rented beach bikes disappeared from outside of a rental residence.

June 7, 500 block of 69th Street, larceny. A man reported his handyman took two checks from his checkbook and cashed them for $225 and $206.27. The victim closed the account.

June 11, 4000 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria Island Beach Cafe, petit theft. An employee reported a man had stole money from a counter-top tip jar the previous day and had returned to the cafe. Surveillance video showed a suspect taking $20 in tip money. He was located at the public beach and arrested for camping and petit theft.

June 11, 5346 Gulf Drive, Hurricane Hanks restaurant, trespass. The manager requested a man be trespassed after he became belligerent with staff and patrons and refused to leave.

Holmes Beach is policed by HBPD.

Streetlife is based on incident reports and narratives from the BBPD, HBPD and MCSO.