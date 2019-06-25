WMFR green lights new fire chief

With a unanimous vote, West Manatee Fire Rescue commissioners approved a five-year contract June 18 for the incoming district fire chief.

The contract for Ben Rigney — now WMFR’s administrative battalion chief — provides a salary of $115,000 a year and incentives.

WMFR named Rigney in March as the next fire chief to succeed retiring Chief Tom Sousa in October.

Rigney’s contract begins Oct. 17, 2019, and includes a 3% raise each year, an emergency vehicle and overtime pay for a declared state of emergency.

Contract incentives include a 15% salary increase if Rigney graduates from the National Fire Academy executive fire officer program.

Commissioner David Bishop welcomed Rigney saying, “We’re going to have a great leader if all the milestones are achieved.”

Sousa’s contracted salary is $112,000 annually.

Rigney said the main difference between the two contracts is vacation hours, with Sousa having 240 hours and Rigney’s contract providing 160 hours.

With a 43-year fire service career, WMFR promoted Sousa to fire chief in April 2014 after serving as a WMFR training captain and Longboat Key Fire firefighter.

Rigney has served WMFR for 13 years and holds a master’s degree.

Rigney said June 21 he is looking forward to future challenges in the district, including oversight involved in building a new administrative office/westside operation center.

“I’m excited about it,” he said.

