Anna Maria City Pier goes ‘dark for storm,’ lease negotiations launch

When a theater is closed, actors and directors call it “dark.”

Heavy rain bands passing over Anna Maria Island from Tropical Storm Barry, which was churning in the northern Gulf of Mexico the week of July 8, caused the Anna Maria City Pier to go “dark.”

Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy said the weather can be an issue in construction projects, though, he said the pier is on track for on-time completion.

Murphy said, weather permitting, work on the electrical wiring would begin the week of July 15.

The rain did not dampen lease negotiations for the pier.

Murphy said he received the information requested from each city commissioner as to the preferred terms for a new lease for the pier restaurant and bait shop. He then spoke with each commissioner about their ideas and concerns.

Mario Schoenfelder holds the lease to manage and operate the pier, including the restaurant, until December 2020.

Murphy, in a July 12 email to The Islander, the said the potential contract terms were sent to Schoenfelder, including nine possible options.

Those options include choices on premises, parking, use, the term of the lease, maintenance, insurance and taxes, the type of lease and the potential base rent — plus a 3% per year increase/decrease based on pier revenues.

The city’s proposed hours of operation for both the restaurant and bait shop would be 7 a.m.- 9 p.m. seven days a week, with breakfast, lunch and dinner served, unless otherwise specified by the landlord.

The draft contract also states the tenant would pay the expense of any buildout required for occupancy and must enter a contract with the landlord’s approved contractor.

The city proposed a build timeline of 90 days after the landlord delivers the space to the tenant.

Murphy said by outlining the negotiation terms, the process would go faster.

The new pier, estimated cost to $5.9 million, including demolition and construction expenses, replaces the 1911-built wooden pier, which underwent many renovations, but was destroyed in September 2017 by Hurricane Irma.

The original pier supported tourism to Anna Maria — with steamships and ferries arriving from Tampa with day visitors.