Anna Maria reveals tentative 2019-20 revenue, tax increase

A tax increase may be in store for Anna Maria.

Mayor Dan Murphy presented tentative revenues for the city’s 2019-20 budget at a July 25 meeting, including a proposed 2.05 ad valorem millage rate, which would be a tax increase for property owners.

Millage is the percent per $1,000 of property value used to calculate property taxes. The owner of property appraised at $500,000 with a 2.05 millage rate would pay $1,025 in property taxes.

To avoid a tax increase, the city must adopt a rollback rate, the rate needed to produce the same income and spending as the current budget.

At Islander press time, that rate was not available.

The total taxable value of Anna Maria properties is $1,200,147,787, including $24,860,747 in new taxable construction.

With the proposed 2.05 millage, the city would collect $3,000,369 in property taxes, a $754,932 increase over the $2,245,437 collected in 2018-19.

Property tax revenue is projected to account for more than 41% of the city’s expected $7,228,885.61 in revenue for 2019-20.

Murphy noted the city’s projected revenue is $497,552.07 less than collected in 2018-19 because of one-time funding for the construction of the Anna Maria City Pier, which is set for completion by February 2020.

Commissioner Dale Woodland said the same effect can be expected for the 2020-21 budget since the 2019-20 budget accounts for $725,000 in funding for the pier’s construction.

Of that $725,000, the state will provide $285,000 and the Manatee County Tourist Development Council is expected to provide $435,000. Sissy Quinn, a resident and historical preservationist, also raised $5,000 toward pier construction costs on GoFundMe.

The tentative revenues also show a $70,949.19 decrease in stormwater utility revenue. Murphy said the city used $70,000 of reserve funds in 2018-19 for stormwater projects.

Murphy said no vote was needed on the tentative numbers at the meeting. He said a date and time for the first public hearing regarding the budget would be set the week of July 29.