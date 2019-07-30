Bradenton Beach gives tentative nod to spending increase

Taxes are set to rise for Bradenton Beach property owners.

City commissioners voted unanimously July 25 on several motions to approve tentative spending for city departments in the 2019-20 budget, as well as a 1.2% proposed salary increase and a tentative 2.3329 ad valorem millage rate.

Commissioner Randy White was absent without excuse.

Total expenditures are projected to reach $5,428,848 in the new fiscal year, almost $2 million more than the current $3,555,521 spending plan.

Much of the difference is due to $1,347,124 for a flood prevention project — to be funded by the state — which makes up most of the $1,494,825 stormwater capital project.

General fund expenditures are projected to increase $253,755, from $3,067,040 this year to $3,320,795 for 2019-20.

Expenditures for the Bradenton Beach Police Department are projected at $1,244,377 in 2019-20, an almost $100,000 increase over 2018-19.

Police Chief Sam Speciale said the primary reason for the difference is to accommodate hiring a new officer, which resulted in a $70,450 increase in wages for the department.

“I think it’s great we’re finally getting another officer,” Mayor John Chappie said.

Speciale said the city’s community redevelopment agency could fund half of the cost of the new officer.

City clerk Terri Sanclemente, said her administrative department’s expenses are projected to increase by $51,430 from the $603,209 budgeted in 2018-19. She attributed the increase to higher rent for administrative buildings and election fees, as well as staff members advancing on the longevity scale, earning higher salaries and benefits.

She added that the difference also is due to the planned purchase of new equipment, including a laptop, a new computer and microphones for the Katie Pierola Commission Chambers.

“It’s important to note that for 75% of the budget we just really don’t have a lot of a say,” Chappie said. “It’s pretty much set in stone if we want to continue operating and providing the basic services that we need to.”

In other matters, the commission discussed the budget for the Tingley Memorial Library, 111 Second St. N., which is owned by the city and funded through a private bequeath that is held by the city in the form of certifications of deposits.

Proposed library expenditures for 2019-20 are $45,051. The amount is a $4,255 increase over the $40,796 in library expenditures for 2018-19, and includes $2,000 for installation of an automated external defibrillator.

City treasurer Shayne Thompson wrote in a July 25 email to The Islander that $454,849 remains in the library fund.

The meeting ended with the approval of the tentative millage rate for the new fiscal year.

The millage rate is the amount per $1,000 of property value used to calculate property taxes. The owner of property appraised at $500,000 with a 2.3329 millage rate would pay $1,166.45 in property taxes.

The proposed millage amounts to a tax increase for property owners. To avoid a tax increase, the city must adopt a rollback rate of 2.2431, which would yield $1,398,157.96. The rollback rate is the rate needed to produce the same income as the current budget.

The owner of a property valued at $500,000 would pay $1,121.55 in property tax at the rollback rate.

The total appraised taxable value of Bradenton Beach properties is $650,221,930, with $4,311,124 in new taxable construction. With the proposed 2.3329 ad valorem rate, the city would collect $1,516,902.74 in taxes, a $73,680.20 increase over the $1,443,222.54 collected in 2018-19.

“To continuously live within our needs as a community and live off of the increase in the taxable value of property, prices go up every year for everybody,” Chappie said.

The first public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at city hall, 107 Gulf Drive N., immediately following a public hearing for the community redevelopment agency at 5:05 p.m.

The second public hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, following a CRA hearing at 5:05 p.m. at city hall.