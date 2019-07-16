Bradenton man arrested for pot gets probation

More than 20 grams turns a misdemeanor marijuana offense into a felony.

Jose Eduardo Barajas, 19, pleaded no contest June 4 to possessing 24 grams of cannabis, drug paraphernalia and driving without a license in connection with an arrest in Bradenton Beach.

Judge Gilbert A. Smith Jr. withheld adjudication on the felony cannabis charge and ordered a six-month community control with a 10 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew followed by 18 months probation, 50 hours of public service and a drug evaluation.

Bradenton Beach police stopped Barajas for speeding Feb. 28 in the 700 block of Gulf Drive South after he sped around the roundabout at Gulf Drive South and Bridge Street in a Mazda SUV.

Police found the marijuana, plastic bags and a digital scale, as well as a loaded handgun in a search of Barajas’ vehicle. Barajas said the gun belonged to a friend who’d left it in the vehicle.

Smith found Barajas guilty on the misdemeanor counts of possessing paraphernalia and no driver’s license, sentenced him to credit for time served and ordered him to forfeit a firearm.

The judge also assessed Barajas $728 in costs and fines.