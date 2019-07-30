Coast Guard Cortez assists boaters in Gulf

A U.S. Coast Guard crew saved the day for four boaters from Ellenton with a damaged hull in the Gulf of Mexico west of Bean Point.

The men were on a 21-foot vessel about 12 miles west of Anna Maria Island at 2:36 p.m. July 28, when the center console boat began to rapidly take on water, according to U.S. Coast Guard-Tampa Bay detachment public information officer David Micallef.

“Apparently, they had a damaged hull,” he added, but also said he did not know how the damage to the vessel occurred.

Rescuers transferred three of the men onto the Coast Guard’s 29-foot rescue boat, and assisted by pumping the water out of the hull as the captain maintained speed on the damaged boat.

“These mariners did everything right,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Lettington, the coxswain and captain of the rescue boat.

Lettington said the boaters called in their location and problem “immediately.” He also complimented them for having a radio and life jackets onboard.

The boaters returned to Bradenton Beach.

No injuries were reported.

— Kathy Prucnell