Crash flips truck near Haley’s Motel

A two-vehicle collision at 81st Street and Gulf Drive in Holmes Beach at 5:15 p.m. June 23 upended a white Ford pickup and sent its 17-year-old driver to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton for injuries deemed non-life-threatening, according to a Holmes Beach police report. After an investigation, Officer Josh Betts determined the 53-year-old Avon Park driver of a white Hyuandi, traveling east on 81st Street, caused the crash by failing to yield at the intersection. Islander Photos: Courtesy Trisha White
