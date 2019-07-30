Erratic driving leads HBPD to arrest Parrish man for DUI

An erratic driver on Manatee Avenue was arrested by Holmes Beach police for driving under the influence.

Michael Sargent, 32, of Parrish, was arrested after Officer Alex Hurt observed his Ford pickup truck fail to stop at the flashing red light at Gulf Drive and Manatee Avenue, travel east on Manatee in the westbound lane, drift across the lanes and, at one point, drive onto the grass.

Sargent refused to submit to roadside tests, telling police he watches cop shows and believed it would not be in his best interest.

Taking inventory of the truck before the tow, police found half-empty bottles of Crown Royal and Fireball whiskey.

At the HBPD station, Sargent refused to provide a breath sample and told police he should have stayed on Anna Maria Island, where his family offered him a place to sleep.

He was transported to the Manatee County jail, posted a $120 bond and was released.

His arraignment is at 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave., W., Bradenton. — Kathy Prucnell