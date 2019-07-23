Eyes on the road – 07-24-2019

The Florida Department of Transportation and Manatee County posted the following for the week of July 22:

Longboat Pass Bridge: Major repairs on the Longboat Pass Bridge on Gulf Drive between Bradenton Beach and Longboat Key take place through the summer. Overnight work requires decreasing lane sizes, flagging operations and occasional lane closures. Work is to end in September.

State Road 684/Cortez Road: Crews are installing new lighting at various locations along State Road 684/Cortez Road from Gulf Drive in Bradenton Beach to Ninth Street West in Bradenton. Expect nighttime/overnight lane closures. PowerCore Inc. is the contractor.

For the latest road watch information, go online to fl511.com and swflroads.com or dial 511.

To view traffic conditions, go online to smarttrafficinfo.org.