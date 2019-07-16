MCSO arrests woman for Anna Maria gold theft

A Manatee County sheriff’s deputy arrested a former Anna Maria woman for dealing in gold and silver coins allegedly stolen from her landlord.

Amanda Miller, 39, was arrested July 12 on a warrant for two counts of dealing in stolen property.

The felony counts are punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $10,000.

Laurie Higgins reported a theft June 7 of gold coins valued at more than $100,000 from her home on Magnolia Avenue. She said she noticed the coins were missing April 22 but was gathering documents before filing a report.

According to Higgins’ post, Miller, who also is known as Amanda Culpepper, rented an apartment at her home and failed to pay rent, telling Higgins she was broke and widowed.

Higgins told her Facebook followers that she waited for months while investigators built a case against Miller, a former tenant. Higgins said Miller filed restraining orders against her, attempting to keep her from her home.

Higgins also reported a theft and intruders at her home in January, saying she saw six males run out her back door and down the stairs as she was returning home with Miller.

Higgins reported $50 stolen, adding Jan. 10 that she was still taking inventory.