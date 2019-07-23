Sex offender registers Bradenton Beach address

A 54-year-old male sex offender registered a temporary Bradenton Beach address.

The man reported residing in the 1800 block of Gulf Drive North July 15, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement report.

He was convicted in April 2011 of possessing child-related sexually abusive material in Macomb County, Michigan.

The FDLE registry shows other sex offenders in the area as of July 17:

A 57-year-old male offender in the 4200 block of the 129th Street West in Cortez.

A 54-year-old male offender in the 100 block of Crescent Drive in Anna Maria.

A 61-year-old male offender in the 100 block of Ninth Street North in Bradenton Beach.

For the record

Sex offenders must register permanent and temporary addresses with the sheriff in the county where he or she resides, as well as transient locations, unless otherwise ordered by a court.