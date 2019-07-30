Treehouse owners push case back to circuit court

One treehouse case is branching off from the federal to the county courthouse.

A month after the city of Holmes Beach removed the case to the U.S. District Court-Middle District of Florida in Tampa, the treehouse owners dropped their federal claims and are poised to push the case back to the 12th Circuit Court at the Manatee County Judicial Center.

Owners Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen, represented by Sarasota attorney David Levin, of Icard Merrill, filed a new pleading July 16, followed by an “unopposed” motion — having consulted with the city’s representatives for the case, the law firm of Trask Daigneault of Clearwater, who agreed to remand the case to state court the next day.

The case was one of two treehouse cases in federal court as of July 26. Two similar cases are pending in the 12th Circuit.

Tran and Hazen live and operate four short-term rental units at 103 29th St., where they built the beachfront structure in an Australian pine tree without city or state permits.

In the latest federal complaint — leading to the move back to state court — the owners are continuing to challenge a city setback as preempted by state law, but “deleted all allegations and references to the U.S. Constitution, leaving only allegations pertaining to state law claims,” according to the owners’ motion to remand.

Attorney Jay Daigneault of Trask Daigneault said he would not oppose the move back to state court.

“The case was removed based on federal questions. Now it’s purely a matter of state law. There’s no sense in being obstinate,” Daigneault said July 25.

The treehouse litigation, dating back to 2013, centers on the structure’s location within the city setback for the state erosion-control line. The line was established to divide public and private property based on the high-mean tide line.

A permanent high-tide line was established by the state in 1992 prior to a beach renourishment project.

The owners claim the setback is an unconstitutional property rights taking. The city contends the issue was already decided and cannot be relitigated based on a legal doctrine known as the finality of judgments or res judicata.

In state court earlier this year, 12th Circuit Judge Edward Nicholas ruled he would hear the state constitutional challenge — the to-be remanded case — before a city-initiated case to enforce 2013 and 2016 code board and magistrate decisions calling for the structure’s removal and fines.

The dispute began in 2011 after an anonymous complaint alerted the city to construction on the beach. The city referred the complaint to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which came back to the city for a letter of no objection.

In July 2013, the code board ordered Tran and Hazen to remove the structure, a decision that was revisited by a special magistrate who, in 2016, fined the owners $50 a day dating to July 2015 — now at more than $73,250.

Judge Janette Dunnigan, now retired, upheld the code enforcement decisions against constitutional challenge.

She ruled against the owners’ arguments on the unconstitutionality of the city setback and reprimanded city officials for giving bad advice — although there were no building plans or applications — before Tran and Hazen built the treehouse without permits.

The owners opened another front in state court in 2013, petitioning for a citywide vote to grandfather the treehouse, which was lost on appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. In January 2018, the high court declined to review a circuit court decision based on a state statute that prohibits referenda and initiatives relating to development orders.

In addition to the pending constitutional and city code enforcement cases, ongoing treehouse litigation as of July 26 involves two cases opened by the owners — without an attorney — in 2018.

In a state court case, an amended verified complaint alleges negligence and violation of rights and seeks injunctive relief and unspecified money damages against the city and DEP.

In that case, Judge Charles Sniffin is expected to hear city and DEP motions to dismiss Sept. 10 at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

On the owners’ third amended complaint, alleging similar claims against the city in federal court, a city motion is pending. That motion claims the latest pleading tries to advance claims that were or could have been litigated in previous cases and, “in the interest of finality,” asks for dismissal with prejudice.

U.S. District Judge James Moody is expected to rule on that motion without a hearing.

Tran told The Islander in a July 26 email she plans to continue her fight to protect her treehouse and property rights and will continue challenging what she calls the city’s unreasonable fines.

She also promised, “More soon.”