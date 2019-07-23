Work on city pier progresses despite rainy weather

Planks flank park Anna Maria public works employees construct a fence July 19 with engraved planks that formerly made up the walkway at the historic Anna Maria City Pier at City Pier Park, on the corner of Pine Avenue and North Bay Boule- vard. Meanwhile, work continues to build the replacement pier, deemed destroyed in September 2017. Islander Photo: Ryan Paice

Workers are charging up the new Anna Maria City Pier.

And a bit of rain isn’t holding up progress on the pier.

Miller Electric, a subcontractor, began installing electrical wiring along the pier walkway July 17, after waiting out rainy days the week of July 8.

Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy wrote in a July 17 email to The Islander that the wiring work should take about two weeks.

Also, despite the rain delay, Murphy said i+iconSOUTHEAST remained on track to complete the pier walkway and T-end by September. He noted that the contractor had not requested a change order to extend its deadline since the approval of a change order in March.

Installing the electrical wiring is the final step in completing the understructure of the pier.

Next, i+iconSOUTHEAST will install ipe decking for the walkway and top the concrete T-end.

Murphy said he feels good about progress, but is “anxious” for i+iconSOUTHEAST to complete the project.

The mayor said he received several compliments about the pace of progress.

“One said, ‘It’s like seeing an old friend again after a long time,’” Murphy wrote.

“Another said, ‘I feel better just knowing it’s there.’”

The new pier — estimated to cost $5.9 million for demolition and construction — replaces the historic Anna Maria City Pier, which was built in 1911 and underwent numerous remodels before it was destroyed by Hurricane Irma in September 2017.

