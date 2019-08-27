Anna Maria OKs rising waste removal rates

Waste Management will remain responsible for waste removal in Anna Maria for at least two more years.

City commissioners voted 4-1 Aug. 22 to approve a seven-year contract with Waste Management, the previous contract holder, for residential and commercial waste collection.

The contract includes a $12.28 monthly rate for twice weekly residential solid-waste pickup — a $2 a month decrease — but the rate for non-curbside pickup will spike $14.70 monthly, to $32.35 a month.

Commercial pickup of a 32-gallon receptacle will rise from $17.56 monthly to $38 a month. The agreement also includes a $23.90 hike in monthly rates for commercial pickup of 65-gallon receptacles and a $27.95 monthly rate increase for 96-gallon bins.

Commission Chair Brian Seymour opposed the motion. He has previously said he doesn’t support Waste Management’s proposed increase in rates for commercial pickup.

Mayor Dan Murphy said he believes they came to a good agreement. His highlights for the contract include two years of locked-in rates, lower residential rates, doubled franchise revenue and no tipping fees.

The contract also stipulates that city commissioners must approve any rate increases and, if commissioners reject the increase, Waste Management can cancel the contract after a 180-day notice.

“All in all, there are a lot of benefits for the city, and for the residents,” Murphy said.