Child rescued from pool in Anna Maria

Deputies responding to a call for a lost child, quickly learned the 3-year-old had been found in a swimming pool.

The toddler was expected to make a full recovery after being found in the pool at about 5 p.m. July 28 in the 11000 block of Gulf Drive in Anna Maria.

The family, vacationing from Tampa, first called 911 to report they had lost track of a child.

First on the scene was Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Desch, who arrived to see the father holding the child — conscious, crying and coughing — according to the MCSO report.

Josiah M. Argote, 3, was quickly cared for by medical personnel at the scene.

According to Desch’s report, medics feared Josiah was at risk for “dry drowning,” which can cause a spasm and closure of the airway.

From Anna Maria, he was taken by ambulance to city field in Holmes Beach for transport by medical helicopter to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and transferred to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, also in St. Petersburg, according to Rodney Kwiatkowski, an inspector and information officer with West Manatee Fire Rescue.

Josiah’s mother accompanied her son on the flight to the hospital, Kwiatkowski said in an Aug. 2 text to The Islander.

“We are pleased to report, the last we heard, the child is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery, he said.

His father performed CPR before help arrived, according to the WMFR report.

As for safety precautions, Desch reported the pool has a gated 6-foot fence.