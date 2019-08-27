Election 2019: Qualifying continues through Aug. 30

The qualification period to run for local office in the Nov. 5 election closes at noon Friday, Aug. 30.

Three commission seats — now held by Doug Copeland, Carol Carter and Dale Woodland — will be up in Anna Maria.

Copeland is not seeking re-election, but Woodland and Carter are again running for two-year terms and planning and zoning board chair Jonathan Crane announced he is a candidate.

As of Aug. 24, Crane and Woodland had qualified for the ballot.

Commission seats held by Jim Kihm, Carol Soustek and Rick Hurst will be up for election in Holmes Beach. Kihm and Soustek are running again for two-year terms and Terry Schaefer, who recently served on the city’s ad hoc government review committee, is a candidate.

Hurst has not said whether he will seek re-election.

As of Aug. 24, no one had qualified for the Holmes Beach ballot.

In Bradenton Beach, commission seats held by Jake Spooner in Ward 1 and Randy White in Ward 3 will be up for election, as well as the mayoral post held by John Chappie.

Chappie and Spooner are seeking re-election, but White is not running. Former Commissioner Jan Vosburgh has announced her candidacy for the Ward 3 seat.

As of Aug. 24, no one had qualified for the ballot.

The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 5 election will be Oct. 7.

For more information about becoming a candidate or registering to vote, go online to votemanatee.com.