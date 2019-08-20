Island real estate transactions – 08-21-2019

106 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria, a 3,445 sfla / 4,859 sfur 5bed/5½bath/2car pool home built in 2019 on a 7,250 sq ft lot was sold 07/29/19, PADG 06 LLC to Bale for $3,395,000; list $3,595,000.

104 34th St., Holmes Beach, a 1,369 sfla / 1,798 sfur 2bed/2bath Gulffront home built in 1939 on a 13,030 sq ft lot was sold 07/29/19, Jorgensen to Cooper for $3,225,000; $3,750,000.

214 Oak Ave., Anna Maria, a 1,620 sfla / 3,354 sfur 3bed/2bath/2car canalfront home built in 1981 on a 10,656 sq ft lot was sold 07/31/19, Behnke to PADG 02 LLC for $950,000; list $999,999.

311 58th St., Unit A, 58th Street Cottages, Holmes Beach, a 1,728 sfla / 3,673 sfur 4bed/4bath/2car condo with pool built in 1989 was sold 08/01/19, KDK Development LLC to Martin for $910,000; list $945,000.

9602 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, a 2,020 sfla / 3,484 sfur 5bed/3bath/1car home built in 1952 on a 5,500 sq ft lot was sold 07/30/19, Rogerson to Doreste for $830,000; list $860,000.

5372 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, a 3,100 sfur 3,304 sfba office building built in 1973 on a 9,500 sq ft lot was sold 08/02/19, Norman to 5372 Gulf Drive LLC for $800,000.

612 Dundee Lane, Holmes Beach, a 1,489 sfla 3bed/2bath/1car canalfront home built in 1968 on a 10,324 sq ft lot was sold 07/28/19, 612 Dundee LLC to Wade for $699,000; list $699,000.

5400 Gulf Drive, Unit 2, Gulf Drive Condos, Holmes Beach, an 810 sfla / 835 sfur 1bed/1bath condo with shared pool built in 1964 was sold 07/31/19, Deaton to Probert for $304,500; list $310,000.

1801 Gulf Drive N., Unit 206, Runaway Bay, Bradenton Beach, a 691 sfla / 771 sfur 1bed/1bath condo with shared pools built in 1978 was sold 07/26/19, Barnhart to Walton for $275,000; list $299,900.

Jesse Brisson, broker/associate at Gulf-Bay Realty of Anna Maria, can be reached at 941-778-7244.