Motorcycle rider-SUV collide at Holmes Beach S-curve

Another crash on the S-curve.

The driver of a motorcycle swerved out of her lane and struck an SUV carrying a family on vacation from Pennsylvania at 10:09 a.m. Aug. 20 in Holmes Beach.

The crash occurred on the same stretch of roadway where a pedestrian was hit and killed in 2018.

In the Aug. 20 crash, Allyson Shulz, 19, of Iowa, was cited for careless driving for failing to maintain control of a 2018 Wolf motorcycle while traveling north in the 5600 block of Gulf Drive.

The report states Shulz crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Dodge Journey that was traveling south, containing five people from Pittsburgh. The motorcycle hit a guardrail on the west side of the road.

Shulz fell from the motorcycle and sustained injuries, according to the police report. She was treated at the scene and transported to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton by emergency medical services.

No injuries were reported to the people in the SUV.

Damage to the motorcycle was estimated at $1,000. The Dodge SUV sustained minor damage.

According to the HBPD report, Shulz was traveling 30 mph in the 25-mph zone.

In the 2018 fatal crash, a 79-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife were struck as they walked across Gulf Drive to a beach access.

That crash unleashed a drive in Holmes Beach to make that area of Gulf Drive at the S-curve safer.

Improvements included a reduced speed limit and marked crosswalk.