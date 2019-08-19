The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, Aug 21. 2019

ITEMS FOR SALE

COUPON: SAVE $5 on the only patented sandless beach blanket. Use AMI5@sandlessblanket.com or purchase at the Beach Hut across from Ginny’s and Jane E’s OLD IGA on Gulf Drive, Anna Maria or call 855-686-sand.

MATCHING WHITE, END coffee tables, square maple table, six chairs, brass table lamp, very nice. 941-704-0596.

POWERTRAIN 6500-WATT generator, men’s Earth Cruiser bicycle, women’s City Limit Bridgestone bicycle, glass display cabinet, glass carboys. 941-526-6917.

SOCKET SHELF: SIX-outlet, two USB port unit, new in the box, $15, ($30 online) Details: www.socketshelf.com. 941-778-2184.

FOR SALE: TWO large brown recliners, $50. 863-667-8522.

L-SHAPED DESK: Cherry finish, 65-by-58-by-30-inches. Three drawers, file drawer, cup opening. $50. 941-216-4149.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for eclectic dining set. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

Individuals may place one free ad with up to three items, each priced $100 or less, 15 words or less. FREE, one week, must be submitted online. Email classifieds@islander.org, fax toll-free 1-866-362-9821. (limited time offer)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

ADVANCED PIANO SCHOLARSHIP, Auditions at Lesia Schulha Studio,

Full and partial tuition. 941-518-9973 concert_pianist@verizon.net

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cellphone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS of Anna Maria Island. View and purchase online: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

GARAGE SALES

ROSER THRIFT SHOP open 9:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Annex until noon. Donations preferred 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Wednesdays. 511 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. Call 941-779-2733.

GARAGE SALE: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23-24. Furniture, appliances, miscellaneous household. 528 68th St., Holmes Beach.

PETS

HELP RESCUED PETS! Volunteer, foster, computer help needed! Moonracer Animal Rescue. Email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

PONTOON BOAT RENTAL Create life long memories. Call 941-778-2121 or see boatflorida.net.

BOAT SLIP FOR rent: Key Royale, AMI. Parking, no bridges, sailboat water. $300/month. 941-518-4281.

FISHING

AMI WANNA GO Eco-tour. See dolphin, shell, ray and shark tours aboard our 24 foot pontoon, kids 6 and up. Or Grady-White charter fishing. Call Judy for info, 941-757-7246.

HELP WANTED

HANDYMAN/CLEANER LOOKING for several men or women who want to grow with us. Hourly rate of $10 to $20 an hour, based on experience. Jay Pros, 941-962-2874.

SEEKING ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT: Excellent communication and computer skills. Part-time, 24 hours/week. Info@amichamber.org. 941-778-1541.

SMALL AMI BEACH resort seeking motivated individual for groundskeeping/handyman responsibilities. Send resume to dashbara@yahoo.com with contact information.

REPORTER WANTED: Full- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org.

KIDS FOR HIRE

KIDS FOR HIRE ads are FREE for up to three weeks for Island youths under 16 looking for work. Ads must be placed in person at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

SALON BOOTH RENTAL available for stylist with following. $130/week. A Positive Image, 7010 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Call Tim, 941-306-6776.

SERVICES

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

NEED A RIDE to airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Gary, 863-409-5875. gvoness80@gmail.com.

CLEANING: RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL, vacation rental. We also offer power washing for pavers and windows. 941-744-7983.

LPN/CAREGIVER AVAILABLE for part-time help. Excellent references. Call Lisa, 508-826-1561.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

SENIOR CAREGIVING AVAILABLE: 15 years’ experience cooking, cleaning, errands and more. Nicole 941-405-8988.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

RELAXING MASSAGE IN the convenience of your home or hotel. Massage by Nadia, more than 25 years on Anna Maria Island. Call today for an appointment, 941-518-8301. MA#0017550.MA#0017550.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

JERRY’S HOME REPAIR: Carpentry, handyman, light hauling, pressure washing. Jack of all trades. Call 941-447-2198.

R.J.C. PROFESSIONAL PAINTING and Power Wash Company. Exceptional work at discount. 941-914-8025.

AMI PAINTING: ISLAND resident. Prompt, reliable. Quality workmanship. Interior/exterior. Minor repairs, carpentry. Bill, 941-307-9315.

BLINDS, SHUTTERS, SHADES: Motorization. 30 years on AMI. Call Keith Barnett, Barnett Blinds, 941-730-0516.

ISLAND HANDYMAN: I live here, work here, value your referral. Refinish, paint, tile. Just ask. JayPros. Licensed/insured. References. Call Jay, 941-962-2874.

HOLLANDS PAINT, DRYWALL and handyman services: Interior/exterior paint, drywall repair, wall/ceiling textures, stucco repair, pressure washing. Over 25 years’ experience. All work guaranteed. References. Licensed/insured. Call Dee, 256-337-5395.

A. GONZALEZ CONSTRUCTION: Re-roof and leak specialist. Residential/hotels/commercial. Repairs, shingles, tile, metal, flat. Quick response. Quality work at reasonable rates. References. Insured/licensed. #CCC1330056. Call Bryan at 727-277-9502.

RENTALS

VILLAGE GREEN VILLA: Annual rental by owner. 2BR/2BA, 2154 sf, two-car garage, unfurnished, full appliances, very clean. Many updates, lake view, heated pool, over-55 residence. Just reduced! $1,800/month, first, last, security. $100 HOA application fee. Available now. Call Jim, 781-603-2861, jimreilly@townisp.com.

ANNUAL RENTAL: 3BR/2BA at 7510 15th Ave. NW, Bradenton. Call 703-587-4675.

ANNUAL NW BRADENTON: 3BR/1BA (second bath coming). $1,500/month. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

ROOMMATE WANTED: 1BR/1BA. Owner gone two weeks/month. $900, plus half utilities. AMI 10 minutes. Deed restricted. Two cats only allowed in the sunroom, outside. One sweet, quiet dachshund. 941-224-0681.

ANNUAL RENTAL: 2BR/2BA, Two-car garage, boat lift, indoor laundry room, newly remodeled, Key Royale. $3,000/month. 813-624-2664.

VACATION RENTAL: HOLMES Beach. Newly remodeled

2BR/1BA half-duplex. Large pool and spa. Short walk to beach, shops, restaurants, trolley. $1,400/week. Eileen, 732-492-6946. www.palmperch.com. palmperch@gmail.com.

TROPICAL WATERFRONT PARADISE: Anna Maria Island. 2BR/2BA, pool, boat lift, annual, $3,150/month. Call 941-704-7336 or 941-730-1086.

LOOKING FOR ANNUAL rental on Anna Maria Island. I have one large well-behaved dog, need spacious, upgrades, pool, lots of windows. Gladly put extra pet deposit. Call, Marie 214-854-6496.

ANNUAL RENTAL NEEDED: Owner, Beach Blossoms Flower Shop needing 2BR, first floor with two parking spaces on AMI. Small dog and cat, wonderful, house trained! Need Sept. 1. 720-308-6227.

ANNUAL 3BR/2BA, BRADENTON Beach. Authentic island house, elevated, washer/dryer. Large Gulf-view porch! Fantastic location. $1,495/month, first, last, $1,000 deposit. Send extensive household information to: thehummingmask@gmail.com. 941-778-1098 or 267-566-8577.

SHELL POINT CONDO: Annual rental. 3BR/2BA, upstairs, water view. Available Oct. 1. $1,700/month. Call Steve Bark, Bark & Company Realty, 941-778-5900.

PERICO BAY CLUB vacation rental. Updated 2BR/2BA, one-car garage. January, $3,900. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

REAL ESTATE

WATERFRONT HOME: 3BR/2BA two-car garage. Boat lift, dock, pool, spa. $599,000 or will build to suit. Call Fred, Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

MOBILE HOME; DOUBLE-wide. Rentals allowed. $29,000 or best offer. 941-356-1456. Ask for JB.