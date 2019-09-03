Anna Maria foregoes pier work to prep for Dorian

Anna Maria enacted a hurricane preparedness plan Aug. 30 for the $5.9 million pier in progress before Hurricane Dorian hit Florida.

With Dorian poised to hit the state Sept. 3 — or move north — Murphy said in an Aug. 30 email the pier restaurant start date is delayed without “a new date set as of yet.”

Sept. 1 was the start date for a $967,000 contract with Mason Martin of Holmes Beach to construct the buildings.

Paul Johnson of I+conSOUTHEAST, the city’s contractor for the pier pilings, walkway and T-end, emailed Mayor Dan Murphy Aug. 29 about his plans to secure the pier work-in-progress, including:

• Removing plywood from the pier, stacking it in the yard and strapping it down.

• Removing loose items from the pier and pavilion.

• Removing two floats and securing them in the yard.

• Bundling and securing all Ipe decking.

• Securing the conex box, dumpster, portable toilets and the construction trailer.

• Relocating tool trailers off-island.

I+con contracted with the city in November 2018 to remove the old pier and construct the new pier after Hurricane Irma damaged it in September 2017.

The new pier is funded by the city, state and Federal Emergency Management Agency and Manatee County tourist development dollars.

Plans for the T-end improvements — the restaurant, bait shop and restrooms — await completion of the decking.