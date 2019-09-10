Anna Maria seeks applicants for vacant city seat

Anna Maria’s open city commission seat might not be available for long.

Mayor Dan Murphy told commissioners in a Sept. 4 emergency meeting that the city is taking applications to fill the vacancy on the commission created by the Aug. 30 resignation of Brian Seymour. The mayor added that he hopes to fill the vacancy by the end of September.

Seymour’s resignation letter to Murphy did not provide a reason for his departure. It was tendered a day after city commissioners voted against an amendment which would have allowed Seymour to sell package liquor from a storefront near the Anna Maria General Store, which he owns.

Applicants looking to fill the vacated seat must be Anna Maria residents for at least two years and be qualified to vote in the city. City employees, as well as anyone holding another municipal office, cannot apply.

Murphy said people can find an application on the city’s website at cityofannamaria.com or visit city hall at 10005 Gulf Drive.

Applications must be submitted to city hall by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.

The applications will be given to commissioners as they are received and applicants will have a chance to address the commission and make a case for their appointment at the city meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at city hall.

The four commissioners, Carol Carter, Doug Copeland, Amy Tripp and Dale Woodland, will vote on hidden ballots, which will be revealed after the top vote-getter is named.

Copeland did not run for re-election, and will leave the commission in November.

He said in a Sept. 5 interview with The Islander that he intends to participate in the appointment of the new commissioner.

Carter, who became commission chair following Seymour’s resignation, said, “I’m very hopeful we’ll get some good candidates.”