No competition, no election for Bradenton Beach

Bradenton Beach’s city election was decided months before Election Day.

Three seats were up for grabs — the Ward 1 and Ward 3 commission seats and the mayoral post — but no new candidates qualified to run by the Aug. 30 deadline, leaving the three who qualified unchallenged.

Incumbent Mayor John Chappie and Commissioner Jake Spooner automatically retain their seats for another two years. Jan Vosburgh, a former city commissioner, will reprise her role as commissioner of Ward 3, after incumbent Commissioner Randy White declined to run for another term in Ward 3.

Chappie will enter his second consecutive term as mayor in November. He served as commissioner for three consecutive two-year terms in 2011-17, before successfully running for mayor in 2017 after previously occupying the position 2001-07. He also served as a county commissioner 2008-11.

Bradenton Beach has a term limit restriction for commissioners and the mayor that limits them to three consecutive two-year terms.

Voters first elected Spooner in 2015 and he will enter a third term as the commissioner for Ward 1.

Ward 1 — bordered by the northern city limit, Sarasota Bay, the Gulf of Mexico, Canasta Drive, Avenue C, 24th Street North and 25th Street North — contains 193 registered voters.

Vosburgh will serve a two-year term. She was appointed to the commission in 2010 and served three two-year terms before terming out in 2016.

“I’m looking forward to working with the lovely citizens of Bradenton Beach again,” she said in an Aug. 30 interview. She said her experience will allow her to rejoin the commission without a learning curve.

She will serve Ward 3, which has 249 voters and contains the whole of the community redevelopment agency district. The voting district is bordered by Cortez Road, Sarasota Bay, the Gulf of Mexico and the southern city limits.

Chappie and Spooner did not respond to phone calls and voice messages from The Islander Aug. 30.

The mayor earns an $800 monthly salary, while commissioners are paid $400 a month. The election assessment fee was $96 for the mayor’s seat and $48 for a commission seat.

Bradenton Beach had 754 active voters as of Aug. 16, according to the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office.