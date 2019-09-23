The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019

ITEMS FOR SALE

MATCHING WHITE END, coffee tables, square maple table, six chairs, brass table lamp, very nice. 941-704-0596.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for eclectic dining set. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

Individuals may place one free ad with up to three items, each priced $100 or less, 15 words or less. FREE, one week, must be submitted online. Email classifieds@islander.org, fax toll-free 1-866-362-9821. (limited time offer)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cellphone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS of Anna Maria Island. View and purchase online: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

LOST AND FOUND

LOST: LADIES GLASSES. Prescription, beige. $50 reward. North end of Anna Maria Island. Call John, 941-705-6068.

FOUND KAYAK, NEAR Key Royale bridge. Call or text 248 765-5207.

PETS

HELP RESCUED PETS! Volunteer, foster, computer help needed! Moonracer Animal Rescue. Email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

PONTOON BOAT RENTAL Create lifelong memories. Visit boatflorida.net or call 941-778-2255.

BOAT SLIP FOR rent: Key Royale, AMI. Parking, no bridges, sailboat water. $300/month. 941-518-4281.

AMI WANNA GO Charters. Sightseeing, snorkeling, and sandbar hopping eco-tours aboard our 24-foot pontoon, ages 6 and up optimal. Call Capt. Judy for information, 941-757-7246.

WANTED TO RENT: Boat lift for 22-foot boat near north end of the island. Bridges not a problem. Call 614-906-1409.

50-FOOT BOAT dock for rent. $300/month. Water, electric, boarding, ladder and parking. Call or text BJ, 941 224-9255.

HELP WANTED

WANTED: FULL-TIME server. Paradise Bagels Cafe. 3220 E. Bay Drive, Anna Maria Centre Shops. 941-779-1212.

FULL OR PART-time motivated person required for day-to-day vehicle and pontoon boat rentals. Boating experience and people skills necessary. Mechanical knowledge helpful. Send resume to mquarte335@aol.com.

SMALL BEACH RESORT on Anna Maria Island seeking part-time front desk assistance and property supervision duties. Computer skills required! Knowledge of QuickBooks a “plus.” E-mail your resume and contact information to beckyjhardy1@msn.com to schedule an interview.

REPORTER WANTED: Full- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org.

KIDS FOR HIRE

KIDS FOR HIRE ads are FREE for up to three weeks for Island youths under 16 looking for work. Ads must be placed in person at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

HEALTH CARE

PRIVATE DUTY NURSE available: Hello! I’m a registered nurse, non-smoker, pet lover, looking for part-or full-time day shift work. Willing to cook and do light cleaning, errands and transport to appointments and more. Call or text Jessica at 412-851-0840.

SERVICES

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

NEED A RIDE to airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Gary, 863-409-5875. gvoness80@gmail.com.

CLEANING: VACATION, CONSTRUCTION, residential, commercial and windows. Licensed and insured. 941-744-7983.

PRESSURE WASHING, PAVER sealing, driveway, roof, fence, pool area. Also, window cleaning. Licensed and insured. 941-565-3931.

HONEST, COMPASSIONATE, PET/house sitter ready to care for your fur-babies and home. Available immediately. Great references. Local woman. Michelle, 941-348-7153.

PROFESSIONAL INTERIOR DESIGN services: From simply help choosing paint color, to full remodel and everything in between, we can help! Call 352-514-3600 or 941-705-4655 for your appointment.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

SENIOR CAREGIVING AVAILABLE: 15 years’ experience cooking, cleaning, errands and more. Nicole 941-405-8988.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

RELAXING MASSAGE IN the convenience of your home or hotel. Massage by Nadia, more than 25 years on Anna Maria Island. Call today for an appointment, 941-518-8301. MA#0017550.MA#0017550.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

LARRY’S BACK! SHELL delivered and spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, topsoil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

JERRY’S HOME REPAIR: Carpentry, handyman, light hauling, pressure washing. Jack of all trades. Call 941-447-2198.

BLINDS, SHUTTERS, SHADES: Motorization. 30 years on AMI. Call Keith Barnett, Barnett Blinds, 941-730-0516.

ISLAND HANDYMAN: I live here, work here, value your referral. Refinish, paint, tile. Just ask. JayPros. Licensed/insured. References. Call Jay, 941-962-2874.

HOLLANDS PAINT, DRYWALL and handyman services: Interior/exterior paint, drywall repair, wall/ceiling textures, stucco repair, pressure washing. Over 25 years’ experience. All work guaranteed. References. Licensed/insured. Call Dee, 256-337-5395.

AMI PAINTING: ISLAND resident. Prompt, reliable. Quality workmanship. Interior/exterior. Minor repairs, carpentry. Bill, 941-307-9315.

RENTALS

VILLAGE GREEN VILLA: Annual rental by owner. 2BR/2BA, 2154 sf, two-car garage, unfurnished, full appliances, very clean. Many updates, lake view, heated pool, over-55 residence. Just reduced! $1,800/month, first, last, security. $100 HOA application fee. Available now. Call Jim, 781-603-2861, jimreilly@townisp.com.

HOLMES BEACH: 2BR/2BA condo. Available monthly, November. Gorgeous bay views.FloridaRentalbyOwners.com. #1106. 207-944-6097.

BRYANT’S GULF GETAWAY: Holmes Beach 2BR/2BA over 1,900 sf. Weekly $1,500, monthly $5,500, or annually. Fully furnished and newly updated homes just footsteps from the beach. Call Danielle, 941-526-9848 or visit: Bryantsbeachbungalow.com.

BOATER’S PARADISE ON Anna Maria Island. Canalfront 2BR/2BA. Pool and boat lift. Pet friendly. Available now. Annual/unfurnished. $2,800/month. 941-704-7336.

HOLMES BEACH: WESTBAY Cove condo. Second floor, 2BR/2BA, large lanai. Pools, tennis, one block to Gulf. November, December 2019, $2,800/month. April 2020, $3,000/month. 30-day minimum. terryaposporos@gmail, 941-778-8456.

DOUBLEWIDE MOBILE HOME: $1,200/month. Flexible lease, 55-plus community. Possible lease option. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

STEPS TO BEACH, Seasonal 2BR/2BA, Bradenton Beach. Authentic island house, elevated, washer/dryer. Large Gulf-view porch! Fantastic location. $1,250 plus taxes/week. No pets. Call Lisa, 267-566-8577.

REAL ESTATE

SHELL POINT CONDO, 2BR/2BA, pool, kayak racks, tennis courts, putting green and pet friendly for $299,000. Call Erlene Fitzpatrick, REMAX Alliance Group. 941-224-6339.

FOR SALE BY owner: 3BR/1BA, 1,771 sf. An original Island home on the quiet, peaceful north end of Anna Maria Island. Easily accessible ground floor (no steps). A short walk to the beautiful white sand beach at Bean Point, Bayfront Park, Pine Avenue shops, Anna Maria City Pier, the Sandbar Restaurant. Winner of the Anna Maria Island Garden Club home of the year. $880,000. 232 Gladiolus Drive, Anna Maria. Call 941-778-2711.

INVESTOR WANTED FOR: Waterfront Island home; Palma Sola townhouse. Rent out or flip. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.