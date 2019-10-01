Anna Maria commission adopts budget, tax hike

A budget is on the books for Anna Maria.

City commissioners voted 4-0 Sept. 26 for an ordinance establishing a 2.05 millage rate and a $7,859,405 budget for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1.

There was no public comment.

Total expenditures will reach $7,859,405 in the new fiscal year, $2,632,711 less than the 2018-19 $10,492,116 spending plan.

Capital outlay, including final pier-related expenses, makes up the biggest difference between fiscal years. The capital outlay budget decreased from $4,197,866 in 2018-19 to $1,879,989 in 2019-20 due to fewer projects.

More than $25,000 is budgeted for enhancements to City Pier Park, 101 N. Bay Blvd., including the completion of fencing — made from memorial planks from the old city pier — on the perimeter, as well as landscaping.

Public safety expenditures will increase from $952,657 in 2018-19 to $1,054,525 in 2019-20.

The public safety budget includes funds to maintain eight deputies and a sergeant at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office substation. The increase, in part, is because the eighth deputy was added to the station in March 2018. The city didn’t pay for a full year’s salary in 2018-19, but will in 2019-20.

City staff will receive a 1.5% raise at the start of the budget year, in addition to a 1.5% raise six months into the fiscal year.

Neither city commissioners nor the mayor will receive raises.

Funding for the city lobbyist, paid with vacation rental registration fees, will remain $48,000.

Revenue is expected to be $7,859,405.

The biggest change — a decrease from $5,213,088 in interest and miscellaneous revenues in 2018-19 to only $2,086,085 in 2019-20 — is due to the pier expenditures.

Reserves are projected to remain at $2,972,271 — the same as 2018-19.

The millage of 2.05 is a tax increase for property owners. To avoid a tax increase, the city must adopt a rollback rate of 1.9062, which would yield $2,287,721.71. The rollback rate is the rate needed to produce the same income as the current budget.

The millage rate is the amount per $1,000 of property value used to calculate property taxes. The owner of property appraised at $500,000 with a 2.05 millage rate would pay $1,025 in property taxes.

The owner of property appraised at $500,000 with the 1.9062 rollback rate would pay $953.10 in property taxes.

The total appraised taxable value of Anna Maria properties is $1,200,147,787, with $24,860,747 in new taxable construction. Based on the 2.05 ad valorem rate, the city will collect $2,460,302.96 in taxes, a $216,537.37 increase over 2018-19.

By the numbers

2019-20 city budget: $7,859,405.

Actual 2018-19 city budget: $10,492,116.

019-20 fund balances/reserves: $2,972,271.

2018-19 fund balances/reserves: $2,972,271.

2019-20 millage rate: 2.05 mills.

Rollback rate: 1.9062 mills.

2018-19 millage rate: 2.05 mills.

Tax on a $500,000 property at the rollback rate: $935.45.

Tax on a $500,000 property at the established millage rate: $1,025.

Total 2018 assessed taxable property value: $1,094,519,801.

Total 2019 assessed taxable property value: $1,200,147,787.