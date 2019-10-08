Anna Maria mayor outlines options for pier lease payments

Lease negotiations for the new Anna Maria City Pier are progressing.

Mayor Dan Murphy Sept. 30 emailed Mario Schoenfelder, the pier tenant since 2000, proposing two base payment options. The current lease will expire in December 2020.

One option includes a monthly base payment of $21,600, along with either a 3% annual increase — to begin after the first year — or an annual adjustment based on the consumer price index.

A second option includes a monthly base payment of $18,900, subject to the same options for annual increases as the first option. However, the lessee would pay $250,000 upon signing the lease.

Schoenfelder, who splits his time between Holmes Beach and Germany, originally signed a lease with the city for 10 years, with two five-year options and a $5,000 monthly lease payment, which was subject to periodic increases of $500.

The monthly payments, which escalated to $11,900, were discontinued after the city closed the pier in September 2017. That year, the original 1911-built pier was deemed destroyed due to damages sustained in Hurricane Irma. Later, the pier was torn down and the city contracted i+icon to construct the new pier structure, including the T-end.

In September, Murphy and Schoenfelder tentatively agreed to a 10-year lease length, with two five-year extensions — the same length of the current lease.

Schoenfelder had not responded to Murphy’s lease payment proposals as of Oct. 4.