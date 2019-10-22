DOT blamed for runaround on AMI roundabouts

Despite repeated pleas from local officials, the Florida Department of Transportation has no immediate plans to build a roundabout at the intersection of Cortez Road and Gulf Drive, one of the most critical choke points on Anna Maria Island.

In fact, the DOT has no plans to fund construction for any roundabouts that area transportation planners and island officials say are badly needed to solve traffic problems on the barrier islands.

“Some intersection improvements have been brought to our attention (either by the local jurisdiction, the MPO, or identified from previous or current studies), but they need further analysis, further coordination, additional funding, and/or are not currently feasible,” DOT spokesman Brian R. Rick told The Islander in an Oct. 9 email.

Rick identified three intersections:

• Gulf Drive at Manatee Avenue, Holmes Beach.

• East Bay Drive at Manatee Avenue, Holmes Beach.

• Gulf of Mexico Drive at Broadway Street, Longboat Key.

Holmes Beach Police Chief William Tokajer, a member of the Barrier Islands Traffic Study committee, identified two other candidates: Gulf and East Bay drives and Gulf and Marina drives in Holmes Beach.

In the past couple of years, state and island officials, as well as transportation planners, have discussed at least eight possible roundabout sites on Anna Maria and Perico islands and on Longboat Key.

Tokajer would like to replace all traffic signals in Holmes Beach with roundabouts.

“I like the idea,” he told The Islander Oct. 18. “It gives us benefits as a city. It allows traffic to continually move as long as there is education for people on how to use the roundabout.”

Studies have shown that traffic flows better with roundabouts, said David Hutchinson, executive director of the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization.

“You’re only slowing the speed,” he told The Islander Oct. 18. “What’s counterintuitive about roundabouts is that they’re moving more slowly but the actual delay is less because you are moving for the most part.

“A roundabout will handle more cars.”

The only roundabouts on the island are located at Bridge Street and Gulf Drive and Bridge Street and Bay Drive South/Church Street in Bradenton Beach.

“The roundabout has done everything we wanted and more than we’d hoped to accommodate traffic flow and for public safety,” Bradenton Beach Mayor John Chappie told The Islander earlier this year, referring to the Bridge Street-Gulf Drive circle.

“I like it,” Hutchinson said. “I think it’s worked out very well. It’s provided good access to Bridge Street. It produces less delay than every car needing to stop.

“From my aspect, it’s been very successful.”

The lack of DOT planning and funding for a roundabout at the intersection of Cortez Road and Gulf Drive, just west of the Cortez Bridge, is one of the most vexing transportation issues for local officials.

The DOT just finished a six-year planning development and environment study that recommended a 65-foot-clearance fixed span to replace the aging Cortez Bridge. But the PD&E did not address the issue of how to improve traffic flow at the adjoining intersection in Bradenton Beach.

“Analysis for the roundabout at Gulf Drive and Cortez was included in the current PD&E study for Cortez Bridge and found not to be feasible at this time,” Rick wrote to The Islander. “We are currently coordinating with Longboat Key, Bradenton Beach and the MPO for inclusion of that roundabout for additional analysis in a future PD&E study that is incorporating other ‘complete streets’ improvements within the Bradenton Beach area.”

An analysis discussed at a meeting of the BITS committee earlier this year concluded a roundabout at the intersection was not feasible due to the high cost of right-of-way land acquisition.

Chappie and Longboat Key Commissioner Jack Daly complained extensively at a BITS meeting in September that the roundabout was not included in the committee’s final proposed list of 20 transportation improvements.

The DOT relented and said it would add the intersection to the list.

A few days later, DOT representatives told local officials that the agency had agreed to study a smaller roundabout than the large-scale more common roundabout it had rejected earlier on.

That project, however, is still years away.

Local officials also would like to see roundabouts for the busy intersections on Manatee Avenue near the Anna Maria Island Bridge.

The DOT is farther along with its plans to replace the Manatee Avenue drawbridge with a 65-foot-clearance fixed span.

The intersection of Manatee Avenue and East Bay Drive is closest to the bridge.

“They’re doing design for the Anna Maria bridge that might encompass a roundabout at the end of the bridge,” Hutchinson said. “They’re looking at the intersection, but haven’t identified what those improvements would be.”

Tokajer said he also would like to see a two-lane-wide roundabout a short distance to the west, at Manatee Avenue and Gulf Drive — at the entrance to the heavily used Manatee Public Beach.

Tokajer and Hutchinson say roundabouts are safer for pedestrians and motorists.

“Motorists are slowing down and the slower traffic makes it better for pedestrians,” the police chief said.

“A roundabout reduces the potential for T-bone collisions,” Hutchinson noted.

The key, both experts noted, lies in educating motorists on how to use the roundabouts.

“Residents will appreciate them once they get used to them,” Tokajer said.