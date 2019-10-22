Holmes Beach commission candidates report finances ahead of Nov. 5 vote

Holmes Beach City Commission candidates reported campaign contributions for the Nov. 5 municipal election.

The candidates for three seats include incumbents Rick Hurst, Jim Kihm and Carol Soustek and former ad hoc form-of-government committee member Terry Schaefer.

Schaefer raised the most, receiving $2,800 and spending $2,284.29 as of Oct. 11.

He garnered contributions from six people, not including himself — Jay Calhoun, John Cassese, Donna Hinkle, Bill MacMillan and Larry Swanson, all of Holmes Beach, and Harry Cruncleton of Lakewood Ranch.

Holmes Beach business Kimball Construction Co., also donated $100 to Schaefer’s campaign.

His expenditures were for the filing fee, campaign signs, postage, letters and T-shirts.

Kihm received $2,145 in campaign contributions as of Oct. 11.

He reported Holmes Beach residents Jayne Bayer, David Cheshire, Herman Clark, former Commissioner Sandra Haas-Martens, Zita Gavin, former Mayor Bob Johnson, Harry Kamberis, Barbara Kitchell, Marjorie Motzer, Gerald Newbrough, Karl Schlichter and David Vandeman contributed.

Additionally, Anna Maria Commissioner Carol Carter, William Gavin of Olympia, Washington, Daniel Dwyer of Cincinnati, Ohio, and David Schwartz of Bellevue, Kentucky, helped fund Kihm’s campaign.

He also received a $150 contribution from AMI Beaches Real Estate in Anna Maria.

Kihm’s campaign expenditures, totaling $836.46, included his qualifying fee, campaign account checks, signs, postcards, postage, stickers and office supplies.

According to her Oct. 11 finance report, Soustek received $1,250 and spent $1,136.88 to market her campaign. The money paid for signage, printing and mailing materials.

She received contributions from Michael and Nancy Deal of Holmes Beach, as well as $300 from Shoreline Builders of Southwest Florida, a construction firm owned by Mayor Judy Titsworth’s husband, Steve.

Hurst contributed $360 to his campaign and had spent $344.58 on his qualifying fee, checking fees and signage as of Oct. 11.

Holmes Beach registered voters will cast ballots 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 248 S. Harbor Drive.

Of 2,807 registered voters in the city, 2,002 voted in the November 2018 election.