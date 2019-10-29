Holmes Beach voters cast ballots Nov. 5

Holmes Beach is the lone city on Anna Maria Island with more commission candidates than seats available on the dais.

And the electorate will determine Nov. 5 how the seats will be filled.

Voters will elect three commissioners from a pool of four candidates — incumbents Rick Hurst, Jim Kihm and Carol Soustek and first-time candidate Terri Schaefer.

Additionally, voters Nov. 5 will decide eight proposed amendments to the city charter.

As of Oct. 23, the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections reported 2,751 active voters in Holmes Beach.

In November 2018, of 2,807 registered voters in Holmes Beach, 2,002 people voted in the municipal election. The last election included state and municipal offices.

Holmes Beach voters will cast ballots 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 248 S. Harbor Drive.

The Holmes Beach Canvassing Board, including city clerk Stacey Johnston and planning commissioners Lance Collins and Greg Kerchner, will review provisional ballots Nov. 5 and Nov. 7.

Questions regarding the Holmes Beach municipal election can be directed to the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office at 941-741-3823.