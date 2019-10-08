Probation, fines follow golf cart arrest

A golf cart driver who lied after Holmes Beach police stopped him for traffic violations was sentenced to 12 months probation and fined more than $3,800.

Richard J. Burnes Jr. of Holmes Beach was arrested in July for DUI, giving false identification to a police officer, knowingly driving on a suspended license and unlawfully possessing another person’s identification.

Burnes pleaded no contest to the charges Aug. 12.

Judge Mark D. Singer adjudicated him guilty on all counts and sentenced him to probation for the DUI and credit for time served on the other charges.

The judge ordered Burnes to complete a DUI course, a victim-impact panel and 50 hours of public service and suspended his driver’s license for six months.

Singer also assessed Burnes more than $3,800 in court costs and fines, which, except for $605, were paid as of Oct. 3, according to court records.