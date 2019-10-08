Sarasota man sentenced to 1-year probation

An unruly bar patron was sentenced to 12 months of probation and five days in a Manatee County work program for failing to pay his bar tab and fighting with Bradenton Beach police.

Bret Hoffman, 34, of Sarasota, pleaded no contest Sept. 3 to fraud of an innkeeper and resisting arrest.

Twelfth Circuit Judge Robert Farrance ordered the probation and work program, credit for time served and 50 hours of public service with a buy-out option.

Hoffman’s sentence stems from his May 27 arrest at the Sports Lounge, 118 Bridge St., where he failed to pay his bill and became combative with a Bradenton Beach police officer.

Hoffman was assessed $1,226.25, including an $88.50 restitution to the Sports Lounge.