Spooks, smiles and sweets for all at AME-PTO Fall Festival

Anna Maria Elementary-Parent Teacher Organization co-secretary Alana Fleischer, left, president Jamie Hinckle and co-secretary Nicole Plummer ride the fun slide, Oct. 12, during the 2019 AME-PTO Fall Festival at the Center of Anna Maria Island, 407 Magnolia Ave, Anna Maria.
AME students and teachers parade on Pine Avenue Oct. 12 to begin the Fall Festival.
AME first-grader Beau Canup holds his lazer gun, Oct. 12, during a game in the Center of Anna Maria Island gymnasium at the AME-PTO Fall Festival.
AME third-grader Ian Hrebinko steps up to the pumpkin painting booth Oct. 12 during the AME-PTO Fall Festival.
AME principal Jackie Featherston surveys creepy toys at the entrance to the Fall Festival Haunted Toy Shop Oct. 12. “Every year it seems to be getting better,” Featherston said.
AME kindergarten through fifth-grade 2019 Fall Festival costume winners pose Oct. 12 on stage at the center.
AME second-grade student Polea Vacek is costumed as an apple tree.
AME-PTO Fall Festival-goers and vendors fill the field at the Fall Festival Oct. 12 at the center.
AME first-grader Kellen Hunt models his trophy costume Oct. 12 at Fall Festival. “I’m having fun,” said Kellen, who won a prize for his trophy costume.
AME parents, students and staff crowd the gym at the center, awaiting the costume winner announcements at Fall Festival.
Kenda Christenson, 3, is all smiles for pizza Oct. 12, while having lunch with Sierra Hall and Bayshore Elementary second-grader Drake Hall at Fall Festival. “I’m not scared to go in the haunted house at all,” said Drake.