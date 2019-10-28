The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019

ITEMS FOR SALE

PUMPKINS FOR SALE: $.79 to $14.99 at Thompson’s Produce of Cortez. Home of the “Best Tomatoes” in Manatee County. 941-896-6027.

LIKE NEW COPPER kettle charcoal grill and cover, $100 or best offer. Call 941-730-6773.

FREE STUFF, MOVING! Refrigerator, dresser, sofa pit group and more. 941-356-1456.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for eclectic dining set. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

ANNOUNCEMENTS

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cellphone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS of Anna Maria Island. View and purchase online: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

GARAGE SALES

ROSER THRIFT SHOP and annex open 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Donations preferred 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Wednesday. 511 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. 941-779-2733.

MOVING/GARAGE SALE: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Student desk, hutch, card table and four chairs, rattan tables, lamps, household items. 8304 13th Ave. Drive NW, Sunset Estates, Bradenton.

GARAGE SALE: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Downsizing! Antiques, collectibles, lots more! 424 Pine Ave., Anna Maria.

RUNAWAY BAY’S ANNUAL White Elephant sale: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Multiple owners participating in this event in front of Runaway Bay. 1801 Gulf Drive N., Bradenton Beach. Don’t miss this one!

PETS

HELP RESCUED PETS! Volunteer, foster, computer help needed! Moonracer Animal Rescue. Email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

TRANSPORTATION

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

PONTOON BOAT RENTAL Create lifelong memories. Visit boatflorida.net or call 941-778-2255.

AMI WANNA GO Charters. Sightseeing, snorkeling, and sandbar hopping eco-tours aboard our 24-foot pontoon, ages 6 and up optimal. Call Capt. Judy for information, 941-757-7246.

BOAT SLIP FOR rent: Key Royale, AMI. Parking, no bridges, sailboat water. $250/month. 941-518-4281.

WANT TO RENT: Dock for sailboat, 5-foot, 6-inch draft. Call or text, 941-962-0232.

HELP WANTED

ANNA MARIA ISLAND Accommodations is now accepting resumes for a full-time maintenance technician that will help us create a welcoming environment for our guests and owners by ensuring our homes are well-maintained. Previous maintenance experience preferred. Please send resumes: careers@annamariaparadise.com.

WANTED: FULL-TIME server. Paradise Bagels Cafe. 3220 E. Bay Drive, Anna Maria Centre Shops. 941-779-1212.

REPORTER WANTED: Full- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org.

KIDS FOR HIRE

SERVICES

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

NEED A RIDE to airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Gary, 863-409-5875. gvoness80@gmail.com.

CLEANING: VACATION, CONSTRUCTION, residential, commercial and windows. Licensed and insured. 941-744-7983.

PRESSURE WASHING, PAVER sealing, driveway, roof, fence, pool area. Also, window cleaning. Licensed and insured. 941-565-3931.

IMPROVE YOUR BALANCE, strength and mobility. Private yoga with certified instructors Marsha or Lenny Shamis, RN. Lenny specializes in seniors and overall health. 216-801-5165.

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

WATERWORKS PLUMBING: SERVING Manatee and Sarasota county. Customer service is the first service we offer. Ask for Mike, 941-929-8757.

KATHY’S CLEANING SERVICE, Professional, responsible, and friendly. I clean residential commercial and offices. Please, call for a free estimate: 941-447-4660.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

RELAXING MASSAGE IN the convenience of your home or hotel. Massage by Nadia, more than 25 years on Anna Maria Island. Call today for an appointment, 941-518-8301. MA#0017550.MA#0017550.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

LARRY’S BACK! SHELL delivered and spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, topsoil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

BLINDS, SHUTTERS, SHADES: Motorization. 30 years on AMI. Call Keith Barnett, Barnett Blinds, 941-730-0516.

ISLAND HANDYMAN: I live here, work here, value your referral. Refinish, paint, tile. Just ask. JayPros. Licensed/insured. References. Call Jay, 941-962-2874.

HOLLANDS PAINT, DRYWALL and handyman services: Interior/exterior paint, drywall repair, wall/ceiling textures, stucco repair, pressure washing. Over 25 years’ experience. All work guaranteed. References. Licensed/insured. Call Dee, 256-337-5395.

AMI PAINTING: ISLAND resident. Prompt, reliable. Quality workmanship. Interior/exterior. Minor repairs, carpentry. Bill, 941-307-9315.

ARTISAN DESIGN TILE and Marble: Island resident. Island references. From porcelain to travertine and glass. Quality craftsmanship since 1983. Professional, courteous service at your convenience. Call Don, 941-993-6567. www.ArtisanDesignTileAndMarble.com.

PAINTING AND HANDYMAN. No job too small. Most jobs just right. Call Richard Kloss. 941-204-1162.

RENTALS

VILLAGE GREEN VILLA: Annual rental by owner. 2BR/2BA, 2154 sf, two-car garage, unfurnished, full appliances, very clean. Many updates, lake view, heated pool, over-55 residence. Just reduced, Again! $1,575/month, first, last, security. $100 HOA application fee. Available now. Call Jim, 781-603-2861, jimreilly@townisp.com.

THREE BEDROOM, FIRST-floor, beautiful, spacious condo. Available monthly starting January in highly desirable Westbay Point & Moorings. Gorgeous landscaping, bay walkway, fishing, pool, tennis. Bikes, kayaks provided. Sue, 207-944-6097.

RETAIL STOREFRONT FOR rent: just off island, approximately 800 sf. High traffic area. 7832 Cortez Road, Bradenton. $1,000/month plus $1,000 deposit. 941-749-8666.

PRICE REDUCTION NOVEMBER and December. $1,200/week. Newly remodeled vacation rental, Holmes Beach. 2BR/1BA half-duplex. Large pool and spa. Close to everything. Eileen, 732-492-6946. www.palmperch.com. palmperch@gmail.com.

DOUBLEWIDE: 2BR/2BA, 55-plus gated community. $1,200/month. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

3BR/2BA GULF VIEW. Authentic, elevated, furnished Island house, Bradenton Beach, minimum six months, $1,598/month. First, last, security deposit, $1,000. No pets. Send detailed household information to: thehummingmask@gmail.com. 941-778-1098.

ANNUAL RENTAL: SUNNY Shores. 2BR/2BA, carport. 3704 117th Street W., Bradenton. $1,225/month. 941-447-4859 by owner.

REAL ESTATE

FOR SALE BY owner: 3BR/1BA, 1,771 sf. An original Island home on the quiet, peaceful north end of Anna Maria Island. Easily accessible ground floor (no steps). A short walk to the beautiful white sand beach at Bean Point, Bayfront Park, Pine Avenue shops, Anna Maria City Pier, the Sandbar Restaurant. Winner of the Anna Maria Island Garden Club home of the year. $880,000. 232 Gladiolus Drive, Anna Maria. Call 941-778-2711.

DOUBLEWIDE-PLUS MOBILE home. 2BR/2BA, carport and utility shed. $25,900. Ask for JB, owner. 941-356-1456.

PALMA SOLA BAY townhouse. 2BR/1.5BA and pool. Boat slip. Upgraded kitchen and baths. Great investment. $199,900. Real Estate Mart. 941-356-1456.

FOR SALE: MOBILE home and finished lanai, Pines Trailer Park, 33 Laverne Drive, Bradenton Beach. Fully furnished, 665 sf 1BR/1BA, kitchen, dining, living, den. Offered as turnkey, reasonable. Price negotiable at $140,900. 517-712-9523.