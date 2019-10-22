Windy, rainy, tropical forecast pushes Bayfest indoors

Tropical Storm Nestor may have changed the venue of Anna Maria Island’s 19th annual Bayfest, but that didn’t halt the enthusiasm from the crowd.

Vehicles lined the puddled streets of Anna Maria Oct. 19 as hundreds of people made their way to the Center of Anna Maria Island to partake in the Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce’s 19th annual festival.

The event, traditionally held along Pine Avenue, was moved to the center gym after forecasts called for rain and high winds for the day. And while people enjoyed blue skies much of the day, high winds blowing across the island precluded the vendor tents and most outdoor activities.

Due to the venue change, the festival did without the classic car show and craft vendors of past years, but the day remained filled with music, food and drinks.

On one side of the gym, the chamber staff and volunteers sold Bayfest T-shirts and libations.

On the opposite side, the Feast Restaurant served slices of pizza and coconut shrimp. Tortilla Bay Southwest Grille served chicken burritos, chips and salsa, and the Ugly Grouper offered chicken nuggets, pork sliders and smoked chicken wings.

Tables dotted the edges of the gym for festivalgoers looking for a place to relax and eat.

Entertainer Mike Sales emceed from a small platform for the day, while Memphis Rub, soulRcoaster, the Dr. Dave Band and the Karen & Jimmy Band performed for a smaller than usual audience of people, mostly seated in folding chairs, sometimes dancing.

Sherry Yagle told The Islander she and her husband were visiting the island for the first time because they were drawn to the festival’s music. She said she was most excited to see soulRcoaster and the Dr. Dave Band.

“We will probably stay all day because this music is great,” Yagle said. “We didn’t know this was happening until only recently, but we love it so far. We love music and gravitate toward it, and we heard this was going on and this was right up our alley.”

Yagle wasn’t the only person happy with how the event turned out. “Everything’s going very well,” Sgt. Mike Jones, head of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office-Anna Maria substation, told The Islander.

“Crowd is good, and the attendance seems to be getting better, too.”

Jones added the indoor event was much easier to secure than the length of Pine Avenue. “A smaller venue is a little more condensed and easier to secure, for sure,” he said.