BB candidates take auto-win

Voters didn’t go to the polls in Bradenton Beach, but there will be a change on the city dais.

As one of the three city officials who qualified and wound up unopposed, Jan Vosburgh — who term-limited out of office in 2016 — claimed Commissioner Randy White’s post as commissioner from Ward 3.

White initially planned to run for re-election, but withdrew from the race after Vosburgh qualified.

Mayor John Chappie and Commissioner Jake Spooner, also unopposed, were automatically returned to two-year terms in the 2019 election.

Chappie, termed out in his former service as mayor and commissioner in Bradenton Beach, also served as a county commissioner. He now will serve his second consecutive term as mayor.

Spooner, who owns the Bridge Street Bazaar, Fish Hole Miniature Golf and a building under construction on Bridge Street that will house the bazaar and a leased Daiquiri Deck restaurant and bar, will begin his third consecutive term as commissioner.

The three also will serve as on the board of the city community redevelopment agency, which promotes restoration, growth and tourism by funding capital improvement projects with incremental tax revenue from the county coffers.

Chappie, Spooner and Vosburgh will be sworn into office at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at city hall, 107 Gulf Drive N.