City motion to dismiss treehouse case gets hearing

Finally, a date is set for a 2013 case.

Judge Edward Nicholas decided Nov. 4 the next treehouse hearing — set for 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15 — will address a motion to dismiss filed by the city of Holmes Beach in a 2013 case from the treehouse owners’ attorney.

Sarasota attorney David Levin of Icard Merrill filed the case seeking a declaratory judgment for treehouse owners Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen.

Levin’s case seeks to declare city ordinances unconstitutional, claiming the ordinance that created a 50-foot setback from the erosion control line on the beachfront took the owners’ property without proper notice and just compensation.

The two-story 400-foot structure built in 2011 in an Australian pine tree by Hazen and Tran, where they live and operate four rental units, next to the 29th Street beach access in Holmes Beach.

An anonymous complaint to the city code enforcement officer led to six years of litigation between the owners, city and Florida Department of Environmental Protection.