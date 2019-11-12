City pier engineer, designer face costly kink for T-end flaw

A solution is up in the air for a design conflict at the Anna Maria City Pier.

Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy told The Islander in a Nov. 8 email that he met Nov. 6 with representatives of Ayres Engineering and the Schimberg Group, along with Frank Agnelli of Mason Martin Builders and building official Luke Curtis to mull solutions for a design conflict on the pier — with work underway.

An architect might have a plan.

But the cost? $100,000.

The problem involves the differing angles of the pier and the T-end buildings. The pier was planned to allow stormwater to drain from the T-end, but architects from the Schimberg Group designed the restaurant and bait shop buildings for a level surface.

Murphy said the proposed solutions — raising door headers, leveling floors on the T-end by pouring additional concrete, expanding drain holes in the base and adding a curb around the structure — would not be born by the city. Instead, the engineering and architectural firms responsible for the conflict will pay.

Barron Schimberg, however, requested time to draw up alternative solutions at no cost to the city.

Murphy said he couldn’t detail Schimberg’s plan, but “it may provide more timely and detailed solutions in the long run.”

“We can’t be sure (what the plans consist of) ’til we see what he presents,” Murphy wrote. “If it’s a time-saver and doesn’t sacrifice quality if it’s according to building code and doesn’t negatively impact the city’s financials, we are interested.”

Murphy said he expected Schimberg to complete his plan the week of Nov. 11. Then the city would decide which solutions to pursue.

The kink in the plan is causing a delay for the city and the public.

Murphy added that he now expects to open the pier in February 2020.

The city began construction of a new pier Jan. 23, following the demolition of the old pier, which was determined a loss from damages by Hurricane Irma in September 2017.