Island real estate transactions – 11-20-2019

114 Elm Ave., Anna Maria, a 2,518 sfla / 3,276 sfur 4bed/4bath/1car home built in 1946 on a 5,500 sq ft lot was sold 10.28/19, Cook to Morrissey for $997,000; list $1,295,000.

4104 Fourth Ave., Unit 3, Holmes Beach, a 1,500 sfla / 3,580 sfur 3bed/2bath condo built in 1981 on a 5,000 sq ft lot was sold 10/31/19, Beach Yeti Properties LLC to Wilcox for $829,000.

208 Palm Ave., Anna Maria, a 1,344 sfla 3bed/2bath home built in 1995 on a 5,720 sq ft lot was sold 10/25/19, Fak to Wynn Wynn LLC for $745,000; list $795,000.

215 84th St., Holmes Beach, a 2,064 sfla / 2,863 sfur 4bed/3bath/3car pool home with deeded boat slip was sold 10/30/19, Gulfcoast Property Investments LLC to Thorn for $743,000; list $770,000.

205 76th St., Holmes Beach, 1,609 sfla / 2,152 sfur 3bed/2 1/2 bath/1car home built in 2007 on a 7,020 sq ft lot was sold 10/30/19, Mischke to Wilcox for $708,000; list $749,000.

7214 Holmes Blvd., Holmes Beach, a 1,978 sfla / 3,880 sfur 2bed/2bath attached townhome built in 1988 on a 4,879 sq ft lot was sold 10/31/19, Heazlit to Tricas for $577,500; list $595,000.

101 Gulf Drive S., Unit 6, Sunset Villas, Bradenton Beach, a 896 sfla / 1,008 sfur 2bed/2bath condo built in 1982 was sold 10/28/19, Daddona to Vigar for $360,000.

6500 Flotilla Drive, Unit 171, Westbay Point & Moorings, Holmes Beach, a 1,622 sfla / 1,793 sfur 3bed/2bath condo with shared pool built in 1978 was sold 10/30/19, Bayles to Hallett for $325,000; list $360,000.

1801 Gulf Drive N., Unit 279, Runaway Bay, Bradenton Beach, a 691 sfla / 771 sfur 1bed/1bath condo with shared pool built in 1978 was sold 11/01/19, Mella to Maloney for $240,000.

Jesse Brisson, broker/associate at Keller Williams on the Water, can be reached at 941-713-4755.