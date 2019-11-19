Marauders fans make early plans

Bradenton Marauders fans can book early for the 2020 season.

Season tickets are on sale now for the Florida State League affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The minor league team will play a 70-game home schedule at LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W.

Group tickets also are on sale.

Meanwhile, the Pirates began selling season tickets Nov. 11 for the team’s 2020 Grapefruit League games.

Season tickets will cost $437-$245 and six-game weekend packages will sell for $174-$108.

Single-game tickets will go on sale in January, with early-bird pricing at $34-$23 and game day pricing at $29-$18.

The Pirates will play 33 games, including 16 at home at LECOM Park, the home field for the Pirates at 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton.

Opening day will be Saturday, Feb. 22, when the team will host the Minnesota Twins at LECOM Park.

For more information, including Marauders ticket prices, call the box office at 941-747-3031.