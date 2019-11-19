Streetlife – 11-20-2019

Anna Maria

Nov. 1, 100 block of Hammock Road, suspicious incident. Manatee County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report about damage to a gate surrounding a house and pool, where the gate latch was bent, a trench was dug and a bolt was dragged through the soil.

Nov. 9, Bayfront Park, 316 N. Bay Blvd., vehicle burglary. A woman reported a purse missing from an unlocked vehicle.

Bradenton Beach

Nov. 8, Coquina Park, 2650 Gulf Drive S., warrant. A Bradenton Beach officer observed a man sleeping in a hammock hanging between two trees. The officer approached and the man woke up but fled after the officer determined he was wanted on a Kentucky warrant. While searching for the man who fled, the officer found another man in a bathroom who was determined to be wanted on a Pinellas County warrant. The man wanted in Pinellas County was transported to the Manatee County jail.

Cortez

No reports.

Holmes Beach

Nov. 9, 100 block of 50th Street, alcohol. A Holmes Beach police officer observed a man and woman engaging in sex on the beach next to two open containers of Michelob Ultra. The officer issued two citations for violating the city ordinance against possessing alcohol on the beach.

Nov. 10, 200 block of 71st Street, noise. Dispatched to a noise complaint, a police officer heard laughing and talking at 11:26 p.m. in a backyard and measured the noise at 53 decibels, louder than the city-imposed 50-decibel limit. The officer issued a citation for the noise violation to a Wisconsin woman in the backyard.

