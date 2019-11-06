Voters decide commission race, charter amendments

Holmes Beach voters Nov. 5 elected three commissioners — incumbents Jim Kihm and Carol Soustek and newcomer Terry Schaefer.
Rick Hurst placed fourth, with 471 votes, and did not win reelection.
Kihm received 658 votes, according to https://enr.electionsfl.org/MAN/Summary/2532/ unofficial results in the nonpartisan race.
Schaefer received 606 votes.
Soustek received 546 votes.
Holmes Beach voters also approved eight charter amendments.
In Anna Maria, voters approved three charter amendments. Less than 300 people cast ballots.
