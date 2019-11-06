Voters decide commission race, charter amendments

Holmes Beach City Commission candidates Carol Soustek and Terry Schaefer and supporters wave Nov. 5 to passersby to garner votes outside of the polling location at St. Bernard Catholic Church. The polls closed at 7 p.m.
Holmes Beach Commission candidates Terry Schaefer, left, and Jim Kihm pose Nov. 5 outside the polling location at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 248 S. Harbor Drive. Voters can cast ballots until 7 p.m. Islander Photos: ChrisAnn Silver Esformes

Holmes Beach voters Nov. 5 elected three commissioners — incumbents Jim Kihm and Carol Soustek and newcomer Terry Schaefer.

Rick Hurst placed fourth, with 471 votes, and did not win reelection.

Kihm received 658 votes, according to https://enr.electionsfl.org/MAN/Summary/2532/ unofficial results in the nonpartisan race.

Schaefer received 606 votes.

Soustek received 546 votes.

Holmes Beach voters also approved eight charter amendments.

In Anna Maria, voters approved three charter amendments. Less than 300 people cast ballots.

Read the Nov. 13 issue of The Islander for full coverage.

