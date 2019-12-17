Bradenton Beach CRA members squabble over jitney plans

Not everybody on the Bradenton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency is onboard with a proposed jitney trail.

Before the agency’s Dec. 4 meeting adjourned, CRA member David Bell told members he has reservations.

“I realize I’m an outlier on this, but I don’t want to blindside everybody,” said Bell, an appointed member and full-time resident of the district. “I really feel very strongly that the jitney trail is going to complicate our parking situation more, not alleviate it. So I’m not completely onboard with what’s going on with the project.”

Bell said the trail, to stretch alongside Gulf Drive from Coquina Beach to Bridge Street, would displace beach parking at Coquina. A report included in the Barrier Islands Traffic Study showed Coquina beach had a shortfall of about 250 parking spots during peak business hours.

Bell added that he might make statements in opposition to the project when the issue goes before the Manatee County Board of Commissioners during a work session at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the county administration building, 1112 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

CRA member John Chappie, the mayor, said Bell’s opposition could hurt the city’s chances with the county commission.

“It doesn’t look good for the city of Bradenton Beach and the CRA to go try to get the county to go along with a pilot program when we have a member of the board saying, ‘I don’t agree with the rest of the board and this is my opinion,’” Chappie said. “A lot of times, what happens on boards — if you’re in the minority — typically, what I’ve seen is that the minority goes along with what the majority says.”

Chappie said peak business times for Bridge Street and Coquina Beach are different, as the beach is busiest during the day and Bridge Street is busy mostly at night. He said the jitney would help people get to the beach during the day and Bridge Street at night and would not detract from parking at either destination.

Chappie wants the county to approve the pilot project so the city can test the jitney for a year.

“We need to see if this will work first,” he said.

CRA Chair Ralph Cole, a city commissioner, said the city has worked on the jitney project for years and he wants it to move forward without opposition.

“When the majority rules, you can’t keep going back,” Cole said. “That’s sometimes a problem that we have. The minority never lets go and doesn’t allow the majority to move on without screaming and yelling.”

Bell said the existence of the fare-free Anna Maria Island trolley makes the Bradenton Beach jitney shuttle redundant.

Chappie said much of the project must be planned, so some issues can be dealt with as the city moves forward.

“We have to have this discussion because we’re going to that meeting — and, I’ll be honest, I don’t want somebody from this board going there and going against what the board says as a majority,” Chappie said. “I just don’t think that’s appropriate, but I can’t tell you what to do and I’m not trying to tell you what to do. Well, I guess I am in a way.”

“We’re all a member of this board and, the way I look at a board, if the majority says one thing, I’m not going to go out to say something different,” Chappie added.

Bell responded, “I’m worried that we’re just going to go ahead and find out that this is a black hole of expense, time and energy, and we aren’t going to accomplish the things we wanted to accomplish.”

Bell said he isn’t opposed to the jitney promenade — a multiuse trail for the shuttle to operate on without getting stuck in traffic — because it also would provide a pedestrian walkway.

“I just wanted to put it out there that I’m not completely onboard with that (the jitney) when I make statements, or if I make statements (to the county),” Bell said.