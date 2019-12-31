Cortez man charged with DUI

A Cortez man was charged with driving under the influence after a Manatee County sheriff’s patrol deputy reportedly spotted him driving erratically.

Shortly after midnight on Dec. 21, the deputy reported he observed a truck driven by Seth Frederick-Stephens, 23, weaving within his lane and nearly hitting curbs on 75th Street in Bradenton.

According to reports, the man emitted a strong odor of alcohol and his eyes were red and glassy. As he stepped out of his truck to perform field sobriety testing, officers say he was swaying and that he needed help to keep from falling to the ground.

Frederick-Stephens reportedly refused to submit to field sobriety tests, saying he would “plead the fifth.”

He was transported by MCSO to the Manatee County jail and, according to the report, again refused a Breathalyzer test.

He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

His bond was set at $120 and he was given an appearance date of Jan. 23.