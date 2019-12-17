Despite design flaw, AM pier on track for February opening

Work to fix the Anna Maria City Pier design flaw continued the week of Dec. 9.

The new pier replaces the historic pier that was demolished after it was damaged by Hurricane Irma in September 2017, remains on schedule for a February 2020 opening.

During the reconstruction process, Ayres Engineering built the base of the T-end with a pitch for stormwater runoff, but architect Schimberg Group designed the restaurant and bait shop for a level surface.

The solution involves raising door headers, raising areas by pouring more concrete, expanding drain holes in the platform and adding a curb around the perimeter.

The work will cost an additional $109,000, which Ayres Engineering agreed to pay.

Most of the concrete work has been done to level the floors in the restaurant, bait shop and bathrooms,” Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy wrote Dec. 6. in an email to The Islander “Still need some holes drilled for drainage and a few other minor cleanup issues. All should be complete with that project by the end of next week.”

The installation of lines for a fire suppression system is 20% complete, wrote Murphy. “Weather delays due to choppy bay waters kept them off the job this week for a few days. But we’re still on track for a February opening.”

At a special meeting of the city commission Dec. 5, Murphy asked for and received a motion to delay a vote on two city pier ordinances until such time as a new pier liaison can be established.

That position was previously held by Dale Woodland, who served 14 years as commissioner. Woodland failed to qualify for re-election in November, having erred in paying the $48 qualifying fee with a personal check.

Candidates are required to pay fees from a designated campaign account.

The ordinances in question include one that clarifies the rights and jurisdiction of the pier lessee and another that allows alternative methods of stormwater design.

The motion to delay the vote on the ordinances passed unanimously among the four commission members.

Anna Maria commissioners voted unanimously Nov. 26 to grant the current tenant of the pier, Mario Schoenfelder, a deadline extension from Dec. 13 to Dec. 31 on his final offer for a new lease.

Schoenfelder requested the extra time to perform a cost analysis based on the floor plan and equipment that will be needed in the bait shop and restaurant.