Eyes on the road 12-11-2019

The Florida Department of Transportation and Manatee County posted the following for the week of Dec. 9:

Bay Drive South in Bradenton Beach: Manatee County’s AMI Pipeline Replacement project involves work on Bay Drive South continuing north to Bridge Street, shifting to Church Avenue and continuing on Church to Cortez Road. Construction is expected to conclude this month.

Longboat Pass Bridge: Repairs to the Longboat Pass Bridge on Gulf Drive between Bradenton Beach and Longboat Key continue, with completion expected at the end of the month. The remaining work involves monitoring bridge openings and completing “punchlist” items.

For the latest road watch information, go online to fl511.com and swflroads.com or dial 511.

To view traffic conditions, go online to smarttrafficinfo.org.