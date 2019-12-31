Osprey takes up residence on new Lake LaVista nesting pole

by Phil Colpas | Be the first to comment

Laura Schulman of Alpharetta, Georgia, captured this photo Dec. 26 of an osprey using the new artificial nest while visiting family for the holidays in Anna Maria’s Lake LaVista neighborhood. Islander Courtesy Photo
Workers install the nesting pole, donated by FPL. At 50 feet in height, the pole and nest dwarf the surrounding trees. Islander Photos: Phil Colpas
An employee of Volt Power, a subcontractor for Florida Power & Light, secures the Lake LaVista nesting platform to the top of the pole.

It’s like the bird knew the nest site was a gift.

When a Norfolk Island pine tree containing an osprey nest was felled in November, residents of Anna Maria’s Lake LaVista neighborhood worried about the fate of the homeless bird.

After the tree was cut down, an osprey stayed in the area and could sometimes be seen perched in another Norfolk Island pine tree. But that tree was on a piece of property slated for construction.

Neighbors couldn’t bear to see the osprey lose its home twice, so they decided to take action.

Lake LaVista resident Kay Johnson proposed installing an artificial nesting platform near where the tree stood that was removed.

The Lake LaVista Homeowners’ Association gave permission to place a pole on the property at the end of Lake LaVista, near the 200 block of Lakeview Drive. The HOA also purchased the nesting platform from Bradenton-based All Steel Fabrication Inc.

Dean Jones, who manages Anna Maria’s public works department, offered to dig a hole for the pole and coordinated with Florida Power & Light, which donated a 50-foot pole for the nesting platform.

As they erected the pole Dec. 19, workers saw the osprey hovering above.

In less than a week, neighbors spotted the osprey in its new artificial home.

“It’s so great to see,” said Lake LaVista HOA member Anna DeAugustine. “What a great way to start the new year.”

