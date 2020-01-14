HBPD searches, returns juvenile home safe and sound

A missing juvenile was found safe in Holmes Beach after almost 11 hours.

The search Jan. 3 involved about 20 first-responders.

The boy’s sister had gone to the Holmes Beach Police Department Jan. 3 to report her sibling, who is autistic, missing. About 1 p.m. that day he had walked off a construction site on Portosueno Avenue in Bradenton’s Palma Sola Park, where he had gotten into trouble while assisting his father.

The boy was seen by a family member around 4:30 p.m. at the Manatee Public Beach, 4000 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, and the family was notified and searched the beach.

A missing person report was filed at 10:30 p.m. and HBPD officers, with the assistance of Bradenton Beach Police Department officers and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies, searched the island. A description of the juvenile was sent to other law enforcement agencies, as well as local hospitals.

Manatee County Search and Rescue responded with 15 officers and multiple K-9s to canvas Anna Maria Island and west Bradenton, searching well into the night before calling off the search at 3:30 a.m.

Shortly after the search was called off, a Holmes Beach officer found the juvenile riding his bike on Manatee Avenue and he was returned to his family.

The age of the juvenile and his city of residence were not released by police.